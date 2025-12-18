Photos: Honoring Distinguished Researchers of Sacred Defense, Resistance at National Museum of Islamic Revolution
AhlulBayt News Agency: The ceremony to honor outstanding researchers in the field of Sacred Defense and Resistance was held on Wednesday (December 17, 2025) at the National Museum of the Islamic Revolution and Sacred Defense. The event was attended by officials, managers, and scholars of the field, with emphasis placed on the fundamental role of research in accurately transmitting the teachings and values of the Sacred Defense.
18 December 2025 - 11:20
News ID: 1763240
Source: Abna24
Your Comment