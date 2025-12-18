Photos (2): Unveiling of 50 Research Works by AhlulBayt World Assembly on Lifestyle, Shia Status Studies, Translation
AhlulBayt News Agency: The unveiling ceremony of 50 research works by the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly was held on Wednesday morning (December 17, 2025), organized by the Assembly’s Scientific and Cultural Department. The works, presented in eight different languages, also included the launch of the Shia Status Research Database. During the event, distinguished researchers in this field were honored.
18 December 2025 - 17:43
News ID: 1763233
Source: Abna24
