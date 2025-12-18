Photos: Imam Ali Shrine Hosts international Celebrations to Announce Completion of Courtyard of Hazrat Fatima al-Zahra(S.A)

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Holy Shrine of Hazrat Ali (A.S) has initiated international celebrations to announce the completion of the Courtyard of Hazrat Fatima al-Zahra (S.A), on the occasion of Modesty Week. It is noteworthy that the Courtyard of Hazrat Fatima al-Zahra (peace be upon her) covers an area of approximately 61,000 square meters, and it is regarded as a significant expansion project for the convenience of pilgrims and to increase the shrine's capacity.