Photos: Iran Cultural Centre in Nairobi Marks Birth Anniversary of Fatima Zahra (S.A)

The Cultural Council of the Embassy of Iran Nairobi marked the birth anniversary of Fatima Zahra (S.A), the beloved daughter of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), with joy at the Iran Cultural Centre Premises in Nairobi. The event was graced by H.E the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran Nairobi Dr. Ali Gholampour, The Cultural Counselor Dr. Mahdi Beyki, Cleric Sheikh Ali Mwega, St. Paul University's Rev. Scholar Wayua, Governance Expert Amb. Esther Waringa among other distinguished Scholars.