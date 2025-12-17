Photos: Taklif Ceremony for 25 Blind Girls at Imam Al-Hussain Holy Shrine

The Noor al-Imam al-Hussain (AS) Institute for the Blind and Visually Impaired, affiliated with the Holy Shrine of Imam Hussain (AS), held a ceremony marking the religious responsibility (Taklif) of 25 female students who reached the age of obligation. The event included Braille recitations of the Ziyarat of Imam Hussain and Lady Fatima al-Zahra (AS). Officials emphasized the shrine’s commitment to supporting the blind community by opening branches across provinces and providing essential assistance.