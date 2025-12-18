Jamia al- Zahra Seminary Celebrates Birth Anniversary of Fatima Zahra (S) and Madrasa Foundation Day

AhlulBayt News Agency: Jamea al- Zahra Seminary celebrated the birth anniversary of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (S.A) and the foundation day of the madrasa with a grand and spiritual event, where students presented unique programs.

The celebration formally began with a recitation of the Holy Quran. After that, the madrasa students performed beautiful nasheeds (religious songs), speeches, and poetry.

During the program, well-known teachers and senior students gave inspiring and thought-provoking speeches highlighting the importance of good deeds, the role of women, and presenting Hazrat Fatima Zahra (S.A) as a role model.

Students also held an educational debate emphasizing the concept of Tawheed (the oneness of Allah) and the importance of faith in Allah.

A special celebration was organized for nine-year-old girls, where madrasa teachers gifted them chadors. Miss Rabab Zaidi taught them religious principles and branches of Islam through Arabic phrases and Urdu translations, and also guided them in choosing a Marja-e-Taqlid.

During the celebration, the madrasa announced an overall academic result of 98%. Seventeen students were declared outstanding. The top three performers received major prizes, and other outstanding students were also awarded by the teachers.

An exhibition was organized to mark the occasion, highlighting the importance of the hijab, hard work, and high-quality Islamic books.

Finally, the madrasa principal thanked all teachers, staff, and students, and the program concluded with Dua-e-Faraj.