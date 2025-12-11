Representative of Ayatollah Yaqubi Meets Former UP Chief Minister, Discusses India-Iraq Relations

AhlulBayt News Agency: Representatives of Ayatollah Sheikh Muhammad Yaqubi from Najaf, Iraq, led by Maulana Javed Abdi, met with Samajwadi Party national president and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow.

The delegation included Allama Syed Ali Al-Yasri, Allama Syed Ali Naqi Zaidi, Allama Dr. Syed Kalbe Abbas Rizvi Al-Ijtehadi, and Allama Sheikh Saleh. They discussed various topics, including strengthening India-Iraq relations.

The Iraqi representatives described the meeting with Akhilesh Yadav as memorable, noting that under his leadership, India can progress and he has the ability to bring people together. They added that Akhilesh Yadav is also highly respected in Iraq.

Highlighting the close ties between India and Iraq, the delegation mentioned that even in Iraq, Mahatma Gandhi is greatly admired. They suggested that Iraqi parliamentarians could learn from Akhilesh Yadav’s experience, and arrangements will be made for Arabic translations of his speeches in the Indian Parliament.

The Iraqi delegation also noted that their country has sufficient petroleum production and emphasized the need to strengthen trade and cultural relations between India and Iraq.

Welcoming the delegation, Akhilesh Yadav said that India follows the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam—“the world is one family.” He stressed that Indian culture thrives through interaction, mutual respect, and cooperation, which fosters peace, brotherhood, and prosperity for all. He added that progress is possible only when justice is ensured for everyone, and no religion supports oppression.

e emphasized that all religions teach patience and fairness. The Iraqi delegation praised the welfare initiatives undertaken during the Samajwadi Party government and wished Akhilesh Yadav good health and success. They also invited him to visit Iraq.