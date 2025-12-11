Photos: Gathering of female servants of Razavi Shrine held in honor of Hazrat Zahra birth anniversary

AhlulBayt News Agency: On Wednesday, December 10, 2025, a gathering of 2,000 female servants of the holy Razavi shrine was held at the Imam Khomeini Hall of the Imam Reza (a.s.) Shrine in Mashhad. The event marked the birth anniversary of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (s.a.) and was attended by Ayatollah Ahmad Marvi, Custodian of Astan Quds Razavi.