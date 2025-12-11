Photos: Commemoration Ceremony for Mother’s Day, Women’s Day at Imam Khomeini shrine

AhlulBayt News Agency: The ceremony titled “Mehre Fatemi” commemorating Mother’s Day and Women’s Day was held at the holy shrine of the founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran, coinciding with the birth anniversary of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (s.a.) and the birthday of Imam Khomeini (RA). The event was attended by Hujjat al-Islam Sayyed Hassan Khomeini, grandson of the late Imam, along with large numbers of people and women from across the country.