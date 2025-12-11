Photos: On birth anniversary of Lady Fatima; "Qurratu A’yun” Course on Islamic Marriage held in Sanabis, Bahrain

The Islamic Center of Sanabis Village, Bahrain, launched the first edition of “Qurratu A’yun”, a specialized Islamic course on marriage, in harmony with the season of Lady Fatima al-Zahra (peace be upon her) birth anniversay under the slogan “Al-Zahra: Steadfastness and Pride” presented by Sayyid Muhammad al-Hashimi. Over 300 participants attended the opening session, which covered the goals of marriage, family values, rights and duties, and solutions to marital challenges.