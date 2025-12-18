Photos: Custodian of Grand Ayatollah Khoei’s Endowments Visits Book Exhibition at Al-Albayt International University
AhlulBayt News Agency: According to the report by the Office of grand ayatollah, Hujjatul Islam Seyyed Mohammad Amin Khoei, Custodian of the Endowments of grand Ayatollah Khoei, visited Al-Albayt International University. Coinciding with the university’s Research Week programs and the Book Exhibition, he toured various exhibition booths and also visited the university library, the Language Unit, and the faculties.
18 December 2025 - 14:06
News ID: 1763318
Source: Abna24
