Iran rebuilds damaged airports in less than ten days after Israeli attacks: Minister

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s Minister of Roads and Urban Development announced that airports damaged during Israeli attacks were repaired and made operational in less than ten days.

According to IRNA, speaking on Thursday at Jamaran Hussainiya in northern Tehran, Farzaneh Sadegh addressed a ceremony marking the renewal of allegiance to the principles of Imam Khomeini, held on the second day of Transport Week. She reviewed the performance of Iran’s transportation sector during the recent 12-day conflict from June 13 to June 24, 2025.

Sadegh noted that despite serious security challenges, including drone threats, the transport network continued to function effectively. She said road transport activity increased by 50 percent, rail services grew by 15 percent, and the unloading of essential goods at ports rose by 60 percent during the period.

She added that although Iran’s airspace was closed and operating under strict controls, damaged airports were swiftly reconstructed within ten days. This rapid recovery made it possible to resume Hajj flights and facilitate Arbaeen pilgrimages.

The conflict began on June 13, when Israel launched what Iranian officials described as an unprovoked attack on Iran, leading to a 12-day war that resulted in the deaths of at least 1,064 people, including military officials, nuclear scientists, and civilians. The United States later joined the conflict by carrying out airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities, an action Iran says violated international law.

According to Iranian authorities, the fighting ended on June 24 after Iran carried out retaliatory operations against both Israel and the United States, forcing an end to the attacks.

