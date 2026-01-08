Iran’s Army Chief Warns Adversaries Against Escalating Threats, Vows Firm Response

AhlulBayt News Agency: Chief Commander of the Iranian Army Major General Amir Hatami has warned that Iran considers the rising hostile rhetoric from its adversaries a direct threat, stressing that the country will respond decisively if such provocations continue.

According to IRNA, speaking on Wednesday to cadets at the Army’s University of Command and Staff in Tehran, Hatami said recent economic‑related protests inside Iran had been exploited by foreign enemies seeking to fuel unrest. “Protests are normal in any country,” he said. “What is unusual is transforming a protest into chaos in a very short time. This behavior is not characteristic of the Iranian people and has clearly been orchestrated by the enemies.”

Hatami cautioned that any miscalculation by Iran’s adversaries would trigger a response stronger than the one delivered during the 12‑day conflict initiated by Israel and later joined by the United States. “I say with confidence that the readiness of the Armed Forces today is far greater than before the war,” he declared. “If the enemy makes any mistake, it will face a more decisive response, and the hand of any aggressor will be cut off. Iran will not leave escalating hostile rhetoric unanswered.”

The general reaffirmed the Army’s preparedness, emphasizing that Iran’s armed forces stand fully ready to defend the country’s independence and territorial integrity.

...................

End/ 257