South African people call for an end to the starvation of people in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: Palestine supporters in Cape Town are calling for an end to the starvation of people in Gaza.

Various activist groups held a peaceful demonstration on the Sea Point Promenade on Sunday, where over one hundred citizens took part in a solidarity walk to end the starvation.

They banged empty pots and pans to highlight the call to end hunger.

The United Nations has reported that nearly half a million Palestinians are facing famine-like conditions, and a third of the population goes days without eating.

Dr Feroza Amien of Healthcare Workers for Palestine said more needs to be done to stop the starvation.

“Children are now dying from malnutrition, which is completely preventable, and it's appalling, so wherever we can, whenever we can, we try and get everyone to the streets, shouting as loud as they can for Israel to stop this madness.”

Megan Choritz of South African Jews for a Free Palestine said they are filled with grief and rage.

“We cannot believe that 2 million people are starving, those [who] have survived and are not dead already. Gazan Palestinian Bisan Owda asked the world to bang pots, and this is our response to her call.”