Arbaeen Walk, a School of Resistance and Defense of the Oppressed: Prominent Pakistani Cleric

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Hojat al-Islam Sayed Shuja Hussain Hosseini, a prominent Pakistani scholar and teacher at the Qom seminary, highlighted the spiritual and social significance of visiting Imam Hussain’s (a.s.) shrine. Citing Imam Muhammad al-Baqir’s (a.s.) narration in Kamil al-Ziyarat, he said that visiting Imam Hussain (a.s.) increases sustenance, prolongs life, wards off evil, and is obligatory for every believer who acknowledges his divinely appointed Imamate.

Hosseini recounted the history of the Arbaeen pilgrimage, naming Abu Hamza al-Thumali, a companion of Imam Sajjad (a.s.), as the first to walk to Karbala. He also quoted Imam al-Sadiq (a.s.) saying that visiting Imam Hussain (a.s.) erases sins and brings the reward of hundreds or even thousands of accepted mustahab pilgrimages.

He stressed that Arbaeen teaches resistance against tyranny, sacrifice for justice, and defense of the oppressed. Quoting Imam Hussain’s (a.s.) sermon, “أَلَا تَرَوْنَ أَنَّ الْحَقَّ لَا یُعْمَلُ بِهِ…” (“Do you not see that the truth is not acted upon and falsehood is not avoided…?”), he urged Muslims to stand for truth regardless of personal cost.

Noting participation from both Shiites and Sunnis, Hosseini said Arbaeen grows more magnificent yearly, embodying the slogans “Inna ‘ala al-‘ahd” and “The love of Hussain unites us,” and prayed it becomes a prelude to the Reappearance of Imam Mahdi (a.s.).

