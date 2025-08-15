Arbaeen Represents the True Narration of the World’s Injustices: Ayatollah Ramazani

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): In the International Conference “From Karbala to Today; Zaynabi’s Model of Female Activism in Realizing Dignity” on the occasion of Arbaeen, Ayatollah Reza Ramazani, Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly, underlined that Arbaeen is not only a commemoration of the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (a.s.) but also a truthful narration of the crimes and injustices of the present age.

He explained that the essence of Arbaeen lies in continuing the mission of Lady Zaynab (a.s.), who, after the tragedy of Karbala, conveyed the reality of what happened with unparalleled courage and clarity.

“Lady Zaynab (a.s.) became the triumphant narrator of Karbala through her vision and her ability to turn suffering into a message of strength and resistance,” he said.

Drawing parallels with current times, Ayatollah Ramazani pointed to the violence, oppression, and injustices taking place in the world today, including crimes against women, children, and the innocent, especially in Gaza.

According to him, Muslims must follow the Lady Zaynab’s (a.s.) path by exposing these wrongs, telling the truth, and defending human dignity.

He further emphasized that Arbaeen should be understood as a living movement and a global platform to expose tyranny and injustice wherever they exist.

“Only by grasping Arbaeen in this manner,” he concluded, “can we fully appreciate its meaning and preserve its universal message for humanity.”

