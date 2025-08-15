Seminar “Teachings of Arbaeen of Imam Hussein (a.s.) and Strategies for Expanding the Arbaeen Discourse” in Karbala

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The seminar “Teachings of Arbaeen of Imam Hussein (a.s.) and Strategies for Expanding the Arbaeen Discourse” was held on Friday, August 15, 2025, in Karbala.

This event, which marked the third day of the international conference “Arbaeen of Imam Hussein (a.s.); Dignity, Justice, and Global Responsibility,” was organized by the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly, hosted at the Karbala International Hotel, with the participation of Urdu-speaking figures from across the world.

Prominent personalities attending the seminar included Hojat al-Islam Raja Naser, a distinguished Pakistani cleric and Secretary-General of the Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Party, along with scholars, intellectuals, and activists from Pakistan, India, the UK, the US, and several other countries.

During the session, religious activists presented their views on the teachings of Arbaeen and discussed strategies for expanding the Arbaeen discourse. Ayatollah Reza Ramazani, Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly also addressed the gathering.

