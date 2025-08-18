Arbaeen, a Spiritual Movement for Humanity and Justice: Pakistani Scholar in the UK

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Hojat al-Islam Ghulam Hurr Shubeiri, a Pakistani Shiite scholar based in the UK, described the Arbaeen pilgrimage as a divine spiritual movement that serves both Islam and all of humanity.

Speaking on the sidelines of the international conference “Arbaeen of Imam Hussain (a.s.); Dignity, Justice, and Global Responsibility,” he emphasized that Arbaeen is a continuation of Ashura while also preparing the ground for the Reappearance of Imam Mahdi (a.s.).

Shubeiri, who has participated in the pilgrimage for the past ten years, said that millions join the Arbaeen walk voluntarily, motivated by inner faith and spiritual devotion.

Highlighting its uniqueness, he stated, “I think there is no spirituality in the Islamic world comparable to Arbaeen.”

He described acts of sacrifice by participants, including Europeans walking barefoot from Najaf to Karbala, as manifestations of Arbaeen’s miraculous spirit.

The scholar stressed that Arbaeen is a lesson in responsibility and sacrifice, where every participant sees themselves as accountable.

According to him, scholars, clerics, and intellectuals bear a special duty to convey Arbaeen’s message of justice and spirituality to the world, especially given media distortions.

Concluding, Shubeiri called for linking global movements for justice with the Arbaeen message, so that humanity’s thirst for spirituality and fairness may be quenched through the legacy of Imam Hussain (a.s.).

