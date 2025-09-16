End of Carrefour's presence in Bahrain; A reflection of solidarity with Palestine

AhlulBayt News Agency: "Majid Al Futtaim" Group announced that it would cease all its commercial activities under the Carrefour brand in Bahrain, a move that came after years of presence in the country’s market.

The decision was taken following the intensification of popular campaigns to boycott the Carrefour brand, a scenario that was previously repeated in Jordan and Oman, and public pressure led to the company’s withdrawal from local markets.

Calls to boycott Carrefour have intensified since the Zionist regime’s genocide against the Palestinian people. The reason for this was the open support of Carrefour’s Israeli branches for these crimes, including distributing free gift packages to Zionist soldiers, launching a fundraising campaign for the occupying army, and signing contracts with Israeli companies and banks that are involved in war crimes against the Palestinian people.

Observers emphasized that the action shows the direct and serious impact of popular boycotts on the policies of large companies.

