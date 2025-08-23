Morocco holds nationwide protests against Israel’s starvation policy

AhlulBayt News Agency: Thousands of Moroccan citizens participated in nationwide protests demanding an end to Israel’s starvation tactics against Palestinians, coinciding with the ongoing genocide that has devastated Gaza for nearly 23 months.

These demonstrations were organized by the Moroccan Commission for the Support of Ummah Causes and took place in multiple cities across the country following Friday prayers.

Solidarity rallies with Gaza have now continued for 90 consecutive weeks, held under the slogan: “Your silence is killing us.”

Protests were staged in cities such as Tangier, Tetouan, Chefchaouen, Casablanca, El Jadida, Inezgane, Taroudant, Agadir, Berkane, and Oujda.

Demonstrators held banners with messages like “Stop the genocide in Gaza” and “Palestine is a trust; normalization is betrayal.”

Crowds chanted slogans including “Moroccan salute to proud Gaza” and “From Morocco to Palestine, one people—not two.”

Protesters also displayed images illustrating the severe famine currently affecting Gaza.

/129