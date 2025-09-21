Analysis: Saudi Arabia under Pakistani Nuclear Umbrella Amid Transforming Security Equations

AhlulBayt News Agency: As tensions in West Asia flare up and Israel continues its aggressive actions against regional states, some countries in the region are rushing to review their security strategies and arrangements.

In such conditions, bilateral and multilateral deals among countries have began to flourish and they try, through expansion of their military cooperation and strategic coordinations, to ensure effective deterrence, collective security, and regional stability against foreign threats.

Though in their recent meeting in Doha the Islamic countries have failed to take an effective measure to counter the Israeli aggression, the proposals made by some leaders for collective action have motivated a movement to boosting security partnership. This means that regional countries begin to prioritize bilateral and multilateral security and strategic deals to ensure their security.

In this connection, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan have taken the first step to launch a regional security cooperation signing a security pact. The agreement was signed on Wednesday during the visit to the kingdom of the Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and his meeting with the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Riyadh and Islamabad have arranged a defense agreement to strengthen mutual deterrence against any aggression, stipulating that any attack on one of the two countries will be considered an attack on both.

A joint statement from the governments of Saudi Arabia and Pakistan said that this agreement is within the framework of efforts to strengthen the security of both parties and achieve peace in the region and the world. Its goal is also to develop defense cooperation between the two countries and strengthen joint deterrence against any aggression.

One of the most important aspects of this agreement relates to Islamabad's nuclear umbrella for Riyadh. In this regard, Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Asif outlined the agreement, saying: "If needed, Pakistan's nuclear program will be made available to Saudi Arabia according to the defense pact."

The Pakistani Defense Minister emphasized that this agreement is similar to NATO, meaning if one party is attacked, the other will respond as an ally. Saudi media also announced that this joint agreement indicates the two countries' desire to strengthen historical bilateral relations and create security, stability, and prosperity in the region and the world.

Saudi Arabia and Pakistan have a history of long-term defense cooperation that began in the 1970s and over the years has expanded into the areas of military training, intelligence exchange, and development of the combat capabilities of the Saudi armed forces.

Now, as regional threats grow more and more, the two countries have decided to upgrade their previous cooperation to a more official level. This new agreement not only guarantees the continuation of traditional cooperation in educational and military fields but also indicates the shared will of Riyadh and Islamabad to create a coordinated and deterrent defense framework against potential external threats.

Distrust in US protection

The security pact between Riyadh and Islamabad is a clear response to the tense and complicated developments of West Asia. The recent attack of Israeli on Qatar has drawn profound concerns of Arab countries as it discloses Washington's weakness to protect security of its traditional allies in the Persian Gulf.

In response to the current climate, Riyadh is turning towards Pakistan, the Muslim world's sole nuclear power, aiming to guarantee its security against potential threats from Israel by placing itself under that country's nuclear umbrella. This move sends a clear message to Washington: Saudi Arabia no longer intends to rely on impractical American promises or base its security solely on Western support, and now requires independent defense mechanisms with concrete guarantees.

The primary cause of concern for Arab nations is the perceived weak performance of Washington in previous crises. A stark example was the 2019 attack by Yemeni forces on oil facilities of Saudi oil giant Aramco. Despite deploying advanced defense systems in Saudi Arabia, Washington was unable to take effective action to intercept the missiles. Furthermore, no tangible response from the US was observed during the recent attack on Qatar. This reality has convinced Arab states that even billions spent on weapons purchases and hosting US military bases offer no guarantee of genuine support from Washington in the time of crisis.

Within this framework, the security agreement with Pakistan represents a strategic shift in Riyadh's defense policy. By aligning itself with Islamabad, Saudi Arabia is signaling that it no longer views Israel merely as a potential future ally (based on the horizon of normalization agreements) but rather as a top-tier security threat to the Arabian Peninsula.

Although Islamabad may not possess the most advanced defense systems or modern weaponry, its ownership of nuclear weapons serves as a powerful deterrent against threats from Tel Aviv. This development alters the deterrence equation in West Asia, demonstrating that Riyadh and its allies are actively seeking to build an independent and effective defense capability.

Riyadh’s pressure on Washington

The pact is also an indirect response to the American policies. During Biden's presidency, the Arab kingdom pushed for a security deal with the US to pave the way for normalization with Israel, but the White House has so far procrastinated about the security pact, showing that it is discriminating against its Arab allies.

The best and most advanced American weaponry has consistently been provided to Tel Aviv for use against Arab and Muslim nations, while Arab states are even denied the authorization to utilize the equipment they receive for self-defense against Israeli threats.

Consequently, this move applies psychological and strategic pressure on Washington, compelling it to reconsider its arms allocation policies, its approach to threats emanating from Tel Aviv, and its overall security strategy towards the Arab world. In other words, through this agreement, Saudi Arabia is signaling to Washington that its weak and discriminatory support is no longer acceptable, and that Arab states can shift the regional balance of power in their favor by pursuing alternative alliances and diversifying their partnerships.

This security pact with Pakistan underscores Saudi Arabia's will to exercise greater independence in its foreign policy decisions. From this perspective, Riyadh is telling the US that it will make its own security and defense decisions independent of Washington's policies and is not seeking security guarantees from a single source. For the US, this could serve as a subtle reminder that Riyadh's strategic choices are not necessarily aligned with Washington's preferences.

Arab states review security policy

This situation indicates that the Arab countries are seriously reviewing their security policies and are seeking an independent defense mechanism. This was distinguished in the recent meeting of the (Persian) Gulf Cooperation Council. Their defense ministers agreed that in the next months, the will launch joint war drills seeing them testing their air defense and conducting air operations.

The primary objective of these measures is to achieve greater coordination in military area and to work out a unified strategy that guarantees the collective security of these nations. These collective actions also signify that member states must enhance their defensive capabilities by expanding the scope of their security and military collaboration.

To counter the threats and aggressions of their Israeli enemy, the development of bilateral and multilateral defense cooperation is essential for Arab countries. This initiative enhances collective deterrence and provides a robust framework for safeguarding territorial integrity and strategic stability in the region.

Finally, we can suggest that Pakistan-Saudi security pact is an obvious example of Arab countries reviewing their defense strategy and scaling down the reliance on Washington. This agreement not only sends a strong message to Israel and the US, but also stands as a prelude to a network of defense cooperation among the Islamic nations, changes the security equations in favor of the anti-Israeli camp, and improve the collective security and regional deterrence to a higher level.



/129