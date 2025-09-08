Message of Prophet’s Seerah is End of Hatred, Unity, Brotherhood, and Compassion: Prominent Sunni Scholar 

AhlulBayt News Agency: Addressing an international Mawlid Conference in Lahore, Pakistan, renowned Islamic scholar Dr. Tahir-ul-Qadri said that the life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) embodies a universal message of ending hatred, fostering unity, brotherhood, and compassion across humanity.

Founder and patron of Minhaj-ul-Quran International, Dr. Tahir-ul-Qadri, emphasized that the Prophet’s arrival revealed a complete model for humanity that Allah Almighty has made an eternal example.

Speaking on the theme “An Ethical Analysis of the Prophetic Seerah” at the International Mawlid Conference organized at Aiwan-e-Iqbal in Lahore, he said that the essence of the Prophet’s life is the eradication of enmity and discord, and the promotion of unity, brotherhood, and goodwill.

Dr. Qadri explained that the Prophet’s physical birth on the 12th of Rabi-ul-Awwal manifested his beauty, while his spiritual birth through Prophethood illuminated the perfection of his character for all of humanity.

He stressed that the love of the Prophet unites all Muslims, irrespective of sect or school of thought, each expressing devotion in their own way but converging on a common reverence.

He also noted that in the subcontinent, attempts were made to separate the concepts of Mawlid (the Prophet’s birth) and Seerah (his life and character), creating unnecessary divisions. However, Minhaj-ul-Quran has brought both together, demonstrating through this grand gathering that those who celebrate the Prophet’s birth and those who emphasize his life’s teachings stand united on one platform, spreading his message to the world.

Highlighting the Prophet’s universality, Dr. Qadri said that while all other prophets were sent for their respective nations, Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was sent as a mercy for all worlds and as the Prophet of all prophets. “There is no face like the face of Muhammad and no character like his character,” he added.

Addressing the same conference, Allama Syed Ahmed Iqbal Rizvi, Vice Chairman of Majlis-e-Wahdat-ul-Muslimeen Pakistan, said that Minhaj-ul-Quran today is carrying forward a great Prophetic mission of healing divisions and uniting hearts. He underlined that the Muslim Ummah urgently needs unity and solidarity, stressing that the intellectual and scholarly contributions of religious leaders form the foundation of this unity.