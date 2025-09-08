Religious leaders gather in Tbilisi to commemorate Prophet Muhammad

AhlulBayt News Agency: A grand ceremony was held in Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia, to mark the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him and his family). The event, organized by the Georgian Muslim Administration within the framework of Unity Week, brought together religious scholars, social figures, and foreign diplomats.

The program began with the recitation of the Holy Quran by Qari Haji Rahid Karimov, followed by speeches from senior religious figures and officials, including Sheikh Haji Fayek Nabiyev, head of the Georgian Muslim Administration, the Muftis of East and West Georgia, representatives of Georgia’s State Organization for Religious Affairs, Hojatoleslam Seyyed Mustafa Hosseini Neishaburi, head of the Quran Center of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and Mahmoud Gul, religious advisor of the Turkish Embassy in Tbilisi.

In his address, Hojatoleslam Hosseini Neishabouri highlighted key aspects of the Prophet’s mission, including the unification of nations and religions on the basis of truth and spirituality, strengthening moral and faith-based relations, promotion of wisdom and thought, pursuit of justice, and the continuation of compassion and love even towards adversaries. He also emphasized the Prophet’s role in linking the spiritual teachings of earlier prophets up to Jesus (PBUH).

Other speakers congratulated Muslims on the auspicious occasion, shedding light on the Prophet’s character, moral virtues, and the core values of Islam. A summary of the speeches was later presented in English for the foreign guests.

The ceremony also featured performances of Mauludnameh and religious hymns in praise of the Prophet (PBUH) by preacher Saeed Hassan. On the sidelines, a floral structure made from 15,000 branches was unveiled to commemorate the occasion.

.................

End/ 257