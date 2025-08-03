"Shah Gharib" music video unites Iranian, Georgian eulogists

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Sahar Azari Network has unveiled the music video for “Shah Gharib” in a live broadcast featuring a joint performance by renowned eulogists Hajj Hadi Kazemi from Iran and Fuad Isaev from Georgia. The production marks a new cultural collaboration aimed at strengthening unity and promoting the teachings of the Ahl al-Bayt (AS) across the region.

The unveiling ceremony was broadcast live and organized in coordination with the Islamic Radio and Television Union. The video is the fourth production of the Bayan Farhang Institute this year, furthering its mission of cultural outreach and regional Islamic unity.

Produced by Dr. Aref Abdollahi, with Engineer Ramandi serving as artistic consultant, “Shah Gharib” showcases a powerful blend of voices and cultural heritage, highlighting the shared spiritual values between Shia communities in Iran and the Caucasus.

The Bayan Farhang Institute has previously earned recognition for its contribution to Islamic media and culture through a variety of impactful religious productions. With “Shah Gharib,” it continues its role in fostering cross-border cultural dialogue and spiritual expression.

.....................

End/ 257