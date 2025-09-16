Egypt’s President condemns Israeli strike on Qatar, says regime has crossed all red lines

AhlulBayt News Agency: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi strongly condemned Israel’s recent aggression on Qatari soil, declaring that the regime has violated all acceptable boundaries of international conduct.

According to Mehr, speaking at the joint summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Arab League in Doha on Monday, President El-Sisi addressed the Israeli strike targeting Hamas leadership in Qatar, calling it a grave escalation that threatens regional stability.

“This summit convenes at a critical juncture, as our region faces unprecedented challenges,” El-Sisi stated. “Let me be clear: Israel’s belligerent actions have surpassed all diplomatic and military norms. They have crossed every red line.”

According to Al Jazeera, the Egyptian leader emphasized that the attack on Qatar was not only a breach of sovereignty but a dangerous provocation that demands unified condemnation. He reaffirmed Egypt’s stance against Israeli aggression and called for collective action to uphold regional security and justice.

