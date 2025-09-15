Iran's President thanks Leader for support, emphasizes efforts to counter enemy schemes

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian expressed heartfelt gratitude for the support of the Supreme Leader towards the administration, noting that these endorsements increase officials’ responsibility to address citizens' concerns and improve service quality to enhance public satisfaction.

In a cabinet meeting on Sunday, President Pezeshkian highlighted the critical need for unity and solidarity among the Iranian people, stating that the enemies' failures stem from this exceptional cohesion.

He warned that adversaries are attempting to undermine this unity through various plots, aiming to create distrust between the public and the government. The only effective strategy to counter these malicious plans, the president asserted, is through relentless service and genuine attention to the people's needs.

He emphasized that the essence of the authorities’ roles is to ensure public satisfaction and resolve community issues through continuous effort. Officials have been granted the opportunity to serve the great nation during a pivotal moment in history, and they will express their gratitude through sincere service, Pezeshkian said, committing to address existing shortcomings with increased diligence.

Additionally, the president outlined his administration's serious policy on streamlining operations and cutting unnecessary expenses. He urged ministers and other officials to take full responsibility for managing resources and energy consumption, with reports on their actions expected within a month.

The session also included updates from the Ministry of Sports and Youth regarding the status of the upcoming Olympic and Paralympic Games, as well as a report from the Plan and Budget Organization on the first-year implementation of the Seventh National Development Plan, set to be presented to the Parliament next week.

..................

End/ 257