Pezeshkian urges united Muslim stance against Israeli crimes, reaffirms support for Qatar

President Masoud Pezeshkian has called on Muslim countries to adopt a united and practical stance in condemning the Israeli regime’s crimes, stressing that the Islamic Republic stands firmly with its Qatari brothers in the face of Israeli aggression.

In a telephone conversation late Tuesday with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Pezeshkian strongly denounced Israel’s assault on Qatar, declaring Iran’s full solidarity with the Persian Gulf nation.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran stands alongside its brothers in Qatar and will take any necessary step to support its close neighbor and friend,” he said.

The president warned that Israel, under the pretext of self-defense, has destabilized the entire region and shown no hesitation in committing atrocities.

“Islamic countries must, with a united and consistent position, both in word and deed, seriously and effectively condemn these aggressions and blatant crimes so that this criminal regime does not dare to repeat such actions,” he stressed.

Pezeshkian added that Israel respects no international norms or legal frameworks, emphasizing that its actions continue only because of American backing.

For his part, Sheikh Tamim expressed appreciation for Pezeshkian’s call, echoing concerns over Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s atrocities.

“As you mentioned, the criminal Netanyahu recognizes no limits for his crimes. Unfortunately, he attacks and bombs wherever he wishes, without encountering any obstacle,” he said.

He emphasized the necessity of a unified regional position against Israel, noting that Hamas officials had been reviewing a ceasefire proposal put forward by the US president.

“In our consultations with them, they said they would give a positive response, but regrettably Israel attacked the very meeting where this was being discussed,” Sheikh Tamim revealed.

The Qatari leader voiced hope that Iran, Qatar, and other Muslim countries would intensify contacts in the coming days to coordinate effective measures aimed at halting Israel’s aggression.

Israel launched deadly airstrikes on the headquarters of the Palestinian resistance movement of Hamas in Doha, as Hamas leaders had convened to discuss the latest US proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza. Hamas said five of its members were killed in the attack.

Israel destroys every effort for diplomacy: Pezeshkian

In an earlier statement, President Pezeshkian strongly condemned the “illegal, anti-human and anti-peace” Israeli strike on Qatari territory and the assassination of Palestinian resistance leaders.

He said the attack demonstrated that “the Zionist regime recognizes no limits for crime and terror, and on the other hand destroys every effort for diplomacy.”

According to the statement, Pezeshkian urged the United Nations, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and other international bodies to deliver an immediate, firm and practical response to the assault, stressing that lasting peace in the region can only be achieved by ending occupation and aggression.