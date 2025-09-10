Leader’s official Chinese-language account launched on X

Khamenei.ir, the official website of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, announced on Tuesday the launch of its official Chinese-language account on the social media platform X.

The account has begun posting in Chinese, featuring the Leader’s remarks on Iran-China relations and his positive assessment of President Masoud Pezeshkian’s recent visit to China. The account is accessible under the handle [Zh_Khamenei].

During a meeting with President Pezeshkian and his cabinet members on Sunday, Ayatollah Khamenei emphasized, “The President's recent trip to China was a very productive trip.” He added, “This trip has potentially laid the groundwork for major economic and political developments. Certain achievements have been made, and they must be followed up, God willing.”

President Pezeshkian traveled to China for a four-day visit last week, at the invitation of his Chinese counterpart, to attend the 25th Summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and “SCO Plus,” as well as the military parade commemorating the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

Ahead of this visit, Ayatollah Khamenei’s official English account on X published a post in Chinese, which received wide coverage in Chinese media. The same post was also shared by his accounts in other languages.

The post stated, “Iran and China are two countries with ancient civilizations on the two sides of Asia that have the power to create a transformation in the region and the world. Implementing all the various dimensions of the strategic partnership agreement will help to pave the way for this.”