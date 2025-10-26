Boycott Burger King: Pune Demonstrators Decry Support for Israeli Genocide

AhlulBayt News Agency: Burger King provides free food and drinks to Israeli Occupation forces! Burger King Israel had opened a branch in Ma'ale Adumim, a settlement in the West Bank, illegally occupied by Israel after 1967. They have openly supported the Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF), distributing over $125,000 worth of vouchers and free food to Israeli Occupation forces between 2023 & 2025. They have consistently used their social media to engage in normalisation activities and to support the apartheid Israeli state during the on-going genocide of Palestinians.