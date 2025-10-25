Sheikh Sabri Warns of Israeli Excavations Threatening Aqsa

AhlulBayt News Agency: Sheikh Ekrima Sabri, preacher of the Aqsa Mosque and head of the Higher Islamic Council in Jerusalem, has issued a grave warning about the imminent danger facing the Mosque due to ongoing Israeli excavations beneath and around its compound.

Sheikh Sabri stressed that these actions are part of a systematic campaign to erase the Mosque’s presence and distort its Islamic identity, while the international community remains disturbingly silent.

He explained that the Israeli occupation is rapidly constructing infrastructure that threatens the Mosque’s foundations, causing severe cracks in its walls and courtyards. This is part of a broader plan to Judaize the site and eventually build the so-called “Temple” atop the ruins of the Aqsa Mosque.

His warning coincided with Friday prayers attended by tens of thousands of worshipers at the Aqsa Mosque, where a special funeral prayer in absentia was held for the martyrs of Gaza and the West Bank killed in Israel’s ongoing aggression.

Despite heavy military restrictions, thousands of worshipers from Jerusalem and 1948-occupied Palestine (Israel) reached the Mosque, affirming their unwavering right to worship and their steadfastness in defending the sacred site.

Meanwhile, Israeli occupation forces imposed harsh measures, erecting metal barriers at the entrances to the Old City and the Mosque, detaining dozens of young men, confiscating their IDs for long periods, and preventing many from entering. These actions are part of a continued campaign to suppress Palestinians in Occupied Jerusalem and restrict access to the Aqsa Mosque.

