Sheikh Sabri Urges Concrete Action to Defend Palestinian Cause

AhlulBayt News Agency: Sheikh Ekrema Sabri, preacher of Al-Aqsa Mosque, warned that the Palestinian cause is facing serious dangers that demand concrete action rather than repeated statements of condemnation.

Speaking at the “Pledge to Jerusalem” conference in Istanbul on Saturday, Sabri stressed that Palestine requires political will to implement decisions, protect prisoners, safeguard lives in Gaza and across Palestine, and support all those striving for freedom and independence.

He urged genuine efforts to defend Jerusalem and its holy sites, emphasizing that Palestine must be prioritized instead of relying on symbolic statements that achieve little.

Sabri reminded attendees that the Palestinian people are the rightful owners of the land and have the determination to claim their legitimate rights.

He reaffirmed that Palestinians will remain steadfast in Jerusalem and will never abandon Al-Aqsa Mosque, the Church of the Holy Sepulcher, or any of the sacred sites.

