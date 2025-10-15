Photos: Tehran beautiful subway station "Saint Mary" shows depth of closeness of Abrahamic religions with Shi'ite Islam

The 25th station on Tehran Metro Line 6, named after Saint Mary (peace be upon her), is located next to Karim Khan Street in District 6. This station, which was built in the name of the mother of the Prophet Jesus (PBUH), can be said to be the most beautiful station in the Tehran metro. Thanks to the tireless efforts of the managers, engineers, and experienced staff of the Tehran Urban and Suburban Railway Company, the project is nearing its final stages and approaching inauguration. This beautiful subway station shows the depth of the closeness of Abrahamic religions with Shiite Islam, which was built in the capital of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and is a symbol of Shiite Islam's special respect for the character of the Holy Mary and Christianity.