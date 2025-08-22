Iran stands 'at the peak of its deterrence power": IRGC chief

Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Mohammad Pakpour has said that the Islamic Republic stands at the peak of its deterrence power through reliance on domestic capabilities.

Addressing Defense Minister Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh Thursday, Pakpour praised the achievements of Iran’s defense sector and reaffirmed the country’s commitment to maintaining its military strength amid regional tensions.

“The great and proud achievements of the Islamic Republic’s defense industry are the fruit of faith, self-belief, innovation, and the tireless efforts of the nation’s devoted and revolutionary youth,” Pakpour said, according to Press TV website.

“Guided by the Eminent Leader, these efforts have shaped the path of our country’s defensive independence and strength. Today, relying on these capabilities, the Islamic Republic stands at the peak of its deterrence power.”

Referring to the recent 12-day US and Israeli war on Iran, Pakpour said, “The experience of this sacred defense once again proved that the strategy of comprehensive defensive power-building and reliance on domestic capabilities prevents enemies from achieving their malicious objectives and deters them from new provocations.”

He further stressed the importance of close coordination between the Ministry of Defense and the armed forces.

“I am confident that by continuing along this path, a brighter and more glorious future will be secured for the Islamic Revolution and the country’s lasting security,” he said.

Pakpour also issued a warning to Iran’s adversaries.

“The Islamic Republic’s armed forces, under the guidance of the Eminent Leader and Commander-in-Chief, remain vigilant and fully prepared to safeguard the nation’s independence, security, and territorial integrity.

"Any miscalculation by the enemy will be met with a decisive, swift, and regretful response,” he said.

Iran has prioritized the development of its indigenous military capabilities in the face of ongoing regional challenges and international sanctions. The country observes August 22 as National Defense Industry Day, commemorating the efforts and sacrifices of its defense sector.