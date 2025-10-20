IRGC vows swift retribution for killing of Sunni tribal leaders in Sistan and Baluchestan

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has pledged that those responsible for the murder of several Sunni tribal leaders in the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan will be quickly punished, promising a “decisive response” from Iran’s security and military forces.

According to IRNA, in a statement published by Sepah News on Sunday, the IRGC’s Quds Headquarters condemned the “terrorist crime” that claimed the lives of prominent local figures, including Mullah Kamal, Reza Azarkish, Parviz Kadkhodaei, and Shams Askani.

“The agents and masterminds of these crimes will soon face retribution for their disgraceful acts,” the statement said, adding that the country’s powerful security and military forces will respond firmly to these brutal attacks.

The IRGC accused mercenary groups “affiliated with the Israeli regime” of carrying out the assaults with the aim of undermining unity between Shia and Sunni communities in the border province.

The statement also praised the people of Sistan and Baluchestan for their “vigilance and unity,” saying local communities would continue to resist the plots of “enemies of Islam and Iran.”

