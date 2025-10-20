Iranian Lawmaker: Israeli regime threatens regional peace, security

AhlulBayt News Agency: Chairman of the Iranian Parliament’s Economic Commission Shamseddin Hosseini has accused the Zionist regime of endangering peace and security in the region, denouncing its recent acts of aggression.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 151st Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) meeting in Geneva on Sunday, Hosseini — who also serves as a member of the Standing Committee on UN Affairs in the Asia-Pacific Group — said Iran will spare no effort to enhance regional cooperation and understanding in order to achieve “endogenous security and stability.”

According to Mehr, referring to the recent Israeli attack on Qatar, Hosseini described it as a “terrorist act” and a flagrant violation of the UN Charter, international law, and Qatar’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He reiterated that Iran has consistently worked toward strengthening solidarity among regional countries to counter external threats and promote peace.

The 151st IPU Assembly, held under the theme “Upholding humanitarian norms and supporting humanitarian action in times of crisis,” opened in Geneva on Sunday and will continue through October 23. The Iranian delegation is headed by Deputy Parliament Speaker Hamidreza Hajibabaei.

