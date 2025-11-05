Ayatollah Arafi urges global action to stop atrocities against oppressed people of Sudan

AhlulBayt News Agency: Director of Iranian seminaries, Ayatollah Alireza Arafi, has strongly condemned the ongoing massacre of the oppressed people of Sudan, describing the silence of international organizations, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and human rights bodies as “shameful.”

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Ayatollah Arafi said the brutal crimes in Sudan, carried out with the backing of international Zionism and global arrogance and the complicity of certain Arab governments in the Persian Gulf region, reflect a broader plot to sow division, exploit nations, and weaken the Islamic Ummah.

He called on Muslim nations, scholars, and intellectuals across the Islamic world to break their silence, expose the crimes of arrogant powers and their regional agents, and stand in defense of freedom, justice, and human dignity.

“History will never forgive betrayal and silence in the face of oppression,” the statement read. “The pure blood of the oppressed people of Sudan, like that of the martyrs of Gaza, Yemen, and Palestine, will strengthen the spirit of resistance throughout the Islamic world.”

Ayatollah Arafi urged international institutions and the OIC to take a firm and effective stance against this human tragedy and to support the Sudanese people in their struggle for justice. He also extended condolences to the families of the victims, praying for patience, divine assistance, and ultimate victory for the oppressed nation of Sudan.

