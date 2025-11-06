15 more bodies of Palestinian martyrs released by Israel, total reaches 285

AhlulBayt News Agency: About 15 bodies of Palestinian martyrs were released, on Wednesday, by the Israeli enemy through the International Committee of the Red Cross, bringing the total number of bodies received to 285, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.

In a statement, the Ministry explained that 84 of the 285 bodies released and received by the Israeli enemy have been identified so far.

The statement confirmed that the ministry’s medical teams are continuing to handle the bodies according to established medical procedures and protocols, in preparation for completing the examination, documentation, and handover to the families.

