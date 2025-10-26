Sheikh Qabris: Disarmament Plot Against Resistance Will Fail

AhlulBayt News Agency: Sheikh Hussein Qabris, Executive Director of the World Union of Resistance Scholars, stated that Hezbollah is currently stronger than ever, asserting that efforts to disarm Hezbollah and Hamas will ultimately fail.

During a meeting with Ayatollah Alireza Arafi, Director of Islamic Seminaries, held on the sidelines of the International Congress of Allama Mirza Naeini, Sheikh Qabris praised the congress and called for enhanced scholarly and cultural collaboration among Islamic scholars.

He emphasized the importance of introducing prominent resistance figures and martyrs—such as Sayyid Abbas Mousavi and Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah—to younger generations, noting that promoting the legacy of thinkers like Mirza Naeini would deepen awareness among seminary students and intellectuals.

Sheikh Qabris stated that the Zionist regime aims to manipulate regional dynamics to its advantage, but the resistance front remains steadfast. He reiterated that Hezbollah’s current strength surpasses previous levels and that the enemy’s plan to disarm the resistance is doomed to fail.

Ayatollah Arafi welcomed the Lebanese delegation and highlighted the academic, educational, and international accomplishments of Iran’s seminaries. He also underscored the intellectual and political contributions of Allama Mirza Naeini, especially his role in resisting colonialism and defending the Islamic world’s independence.

