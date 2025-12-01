Iran’s Armed Forces slam Australia’s designation of IRGC as “reckless, politically driven”

AhlulBayt News Agency: The General Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces has strongly denounced the decision by the government of Australia to label the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) as a so-called “state sponsor of terrorism,” describing the move as reckless and politically motivated.

According to IRNA, in a statement issued on Sunday, the Iranian Armed Forces said the decision by the “dependent” Australian government aligns with the hostile agenda of the arrogant global system led by the United States. The statement stressed that the move is designed to advance the interests of the Israeli regime and facilitate the continuation of its crimes and acts of oppression.

The statement described Australia’s designation as baseless, spiteful, and made under direct pressure from Washington and Tel Aviv. It added that the action reflects a fundamental misunderstanding of regional and international realities.

Despite the move, the Iranian Armed Forces emphasized that such actions will only reinforce the determination of the Iranian nation to enhance its defensive and deterrent capabilities. The statement added that the decision will ultimately lead to broader support from Iranians and free nations worldwide for the country’s armed forces, particularly the IRGC, which it described as a powerful force at the forefront of the fight against terrorism.

Australia officially announced the designation on Thursday, alleging—without evidence—that the IRGC had been involved in organizing attacks against Australia’s Jewish community.

Also on Thursday, Iranian Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the move in a separate statement, calling it a dangerous and criminal political precedent. The ministry said the decision had been shaped under the influence of the Zionist regime and aimed at diverting international attention from the ongoing genocide in Gaza.



