Australian mosques join national campaign to boost blood donations

AhlulBayt News Agency: Australian mosques and Islamic centres took part in a nationwide blood donation campaign on 28 November, supporting the Australian Islamic Medical Association’s annual drive with the Australian Red Cross Lifeblood.

More than 40 mosques across all states and territories participated, including communities in Bathurst, the Central Coast, Townsville, Cairns, Mackay and Launceston.

At several locations, Lifeblood staff worked with AIMA volunteers to answer questions and assist first-time donors, Australian Muslim Times reported on Thursday.

Weather conditions varied widely across the country, but organisers said attendance remained strong, with worshippers eager to learn about the donation process. At select sites, female Lifeblood representatives wore custom hijabs in Lifeblood colours as a gesture of respect.

At Carlton Mosque in Melbourne, AIMA Victoria President Dr Mo Awad reminded attendees of the importance of donations, noting that one in three Australians will need blood at some point in their lives.

“Imagine your brother, your father, your mother, your sister. If you donate now, inshaAllah that’s a favour you can return to them if they need it,” he said.

Younger members also joined the effort. Abid, an 18-year-old from the Sunshine Coast, registered as a donor for the first time, saying “People need blood and I think it’s good to give it if you can.”

In Queensland, the Imam of Kuraby Mosque encouraged participation during the Friday sermon. “One donation can save up to three lives. Allah says whoever saves a life, it’s as if they saved all of humanity,” he said.

At the Australian Islamic House in Sydney, a speaker told worshippers that only a small amount of blood is taken during a donation and that it is quickly replaced, adding: “When you donate, you help people with cancer, with heart issues, kidney issues.”

In Canberra, Sheikh Hamza urged community members to contribute and then visited a mobile donation van himself.

“I came here today to support and to help fulfil my duty to donate blood, which is the minimum of what I can do,” he said, adding that doctors point to the health benefits of donating.

AIMA National President Omer Shareef praised volunteers and participants nationwide, calling the campaign “a powerful reflection of unity in action and faith in motion.”

The initiative began in 2019 with one mosque and has since expanded into a national effort to strengthen donation rates among diverse communities. Last year, 241 new donors contributed to 820 donations, helping Lifeblood address shortages and improve access to compatible blood for Australia’s multicultural population.

