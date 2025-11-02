Iran’s Intention to Expand Energy Cooperation with Pakistan Marks Major Shift in Region: Foreign Affairs Expert

Speaking at a seminar held at Punjab University, foreign affairs expert Muhammad Mehdi said that relations between Iran and Pakistan have improved following the recent Iran-Israel conflict. However, energy projects such as the Pakistan-Iran Gas Pipeline and the TAPI Pipeline continue to face hurdles due to international sanctions.

Addressing the seminar “Transforming Public Administration and Management in South Asia”, Muhammad Mehdi said that after India’s nuclear tests in 1998 and Pakistan’s subsequent retaliatory tests, both countries realized the importance of peace. Yet, the events of May have once again proven that tensions between the two nuclear powers of the region can escalate at any time. The event was organized by the South Asian Network for Public Administration.

He further noted that while unemployment is a pressing crisis across South Asian nations, each country is dealing with it in its own way. The student unrest and movements in Bangladesh, he said, reflect this growing frustration.

Discussing Iran-Pakistan relations, Mehdi reiterated that despite the positive turn after the Iran-Israel war, energy cooperation projects like the Pakistan-Iran Gas Pipeline and the TAPI Pipeline remain hindered by global sanctions. He said that although Pakistan faces clear challenges in expanding energy cooperation with Iran, there is still hope for improvement in bilateral relations.

Muhammad Mehdi emphasized that Iran’s intention to enhance energy cooperation with Pakistan represents a significant regional development. He further stated that bureaucratic and governmental reforms in South Asian countries will remain elusive unless these nations pursue peace and cooperation with one another. Instead of escalating disputes and confrontation, if the countries of the region move towards economic and political collaboration, lasting progress and stability in South Asia can become a reality.