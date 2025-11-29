Pakistan-Iran Relations are Historical, Friendly, and Strategic / “White Card” Announcement is Significant Development

AhlulBayt News Agency: Syed Zawar Hussain Naqvi, Advocate and Chairman of the Jammu & Kashmir Jafariya Supreme Council, described Iran’s announcement of granting Pakistan a “White Card” as an important step toward fostering cooperation and stability in the region.

He stated that Pakistan and Iran share historical, friendly, and strategic relations, and this new initiative will further strengthen trust and collaboration between the two countries.

Syed Zawar Hussain Naqvi added that this development is particularly significant for Pakistan, given the complex issues present in the region. In this context, the announcement by Dr. Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran’s National Security Council, is highly meaningful for Pakistan’s domestic and foreign position and comes at a timely moment.

The Chairman of the Jammu & Kashmir Jafariya Supreme Council also noted that during the recent Israeli attacks on Iran, Pakistan played a positive, balanced, and responsible role, which enhanced cooperation and unity among Muslim countries in the region and strengthened Pakistan’s diplomatic standing.

He emphasized that strong relations with Iran will not only assist Pakistan in the energy sector but will also contribute to addressing critical regional security issues, including terrorism and border protection.

Syed Zawar Hussain Naqvi further stated that for regional peace and stability, strengthening Pakistan-Iran relations, playing a positive role in Pakistan-Afghanistan relations, and maintaining balance in Pakistan-India relations are essential.

Speaking on Palestine, he said that Iran’s principled stance—based on unity among the Muslim Ummah and respect for the Palestinian people’s sovereignty—sets an example for promoting transparent and balanced policies in the region.

He concluded that enhancing political, economic, and security cooperation between Pakistan and Iran is crucial to strengthening bilateral relations and playing a constructive role in the region, and Iran’s announcement is a positive step in this direction.