Iran-Pakistan relations can reach strategic partnership level - Larijani

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council emphasized that relations between Iran and Pakistan can be elevated to the level of a strategic partnership.

Ali Larijani, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of the Islamic Republic of Iran, on Tuesday in a meeting with Syed Mohsin Naqvi, Pakistan’s Minister of Interior, stressed the importance of the geopolitical positions of Iran and Pakistan in regional equations.

Larijani said that relations between Tehran and Islamabad have the capacity to go beyond current cooperation and be elevated to a sustainable strategic partnership.



