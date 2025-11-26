Pakistani Speaker Meets Iranian Security Chief in Islamabad

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Speaker of Pakistan’s National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, welcomed Ali Larijani, Iran’s top security official, for a meeting in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq hosted Larijani, who serves as the Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, along with his delegation in the Pakistani capital.

During the talks, Ayaz Sadiq stated, “Recent engagements between Pakistani and Iranian officials will mark an important milestone in strengthening bilateral ties.”

He stressed the importance of further promoting peace, stability, and regional cooperation.

Both sides agreed to encourage exchanges of parliamentary and public delegations, highlighting the value of unity, solidarity, and a shared approach among Muslim nations.

A statement from Pakistan’s Parliament confirmed that the discussions focused on boosting bilateral relations, regional security, parliamentary cooperation, and opportunities for greater economic collaboration.

