Iran Air Defense Deputy Commander: Full readiness maintained against hybrid threats

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Deputy Commander of the Army Air Defense Force of the Islamic Republic of Iran has stated that the force has sustained full combat readiness for decades to defend the country against a wide range of hybrid threats.

According to IRNA, Brigadier General Alireza Elhami made the remarks on Sunday during the 24th session of the “Theories of Sacred Defense” course, held in commemoration of Martyr Lieutenant General Ali Sayyad Shirazi at Shahid Sattari Air University.

Elhami stressed the critical importance of precisely identifying the equipment, technologies, and operational capabilities required both for war and for the defense of a country that, as he put it, is constantly under the watchful eye of global powers. He added that Iran must be fully prepared to conduct joint and integrated operations in order to counter the enemy’s combined and complex tactics.

Referring to the nature of modern warfare, he said that in the face of the enemy’s hybrid operations, only coordinated joint action across different branches of the armed forces can ensure effective resistance. Without such integrated operations, he warned, confronting the enemy would not be possible.

The deputy commander noted that Iran’s defensive doctrine is firmly rooted in “divine teachings, the exalted culture of Ashura, and the red line of Imam Hussein.” He added that Iran’s geopolitical position—described in many strategic theories as the “heart of the earth”—places an added historical and national responsibility on the country to safeguard its identity and territorial integrity.

Addressing what he described as the enemy’s psychological warfare, Elhami said hostile actors seek to weaken belief in Mahdaviat, undermine unity within the armed forces, erode loyalty to the leadership, and damage spiritual and revolutionary values.

“We must stand firm in the face of this psychological and ideological assault,” he said, stressing that vigilance and unity are essential to neutralizing the enemy’s objectives.

