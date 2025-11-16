Shia Cleric: Islam Spread Through Noble Character of Prophet Muhammad and Selfless Sacrifice of Lady Khadija

AhlulBayt News Agency: Allama Riaz Najafi said that Islam spread across the world because of the noble character of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and the selfless sacrifice of lady Khadija al-Kubra (S.A).

Speaking at Jamia Ali Mosque in Jamia-tul-Muntazar seminary, Model Town, Lahore, the President of Wifaq al-Madaris al-Shia Pakistan, Allama Hafiz Syed Riaz Hussain Najafi, said that the Prophet started preaching Islam from nothing. Today, by the grace of Allah, there are 1.4 billion Muslims in the world.

He said Islam did not spread easily in a society of disbelievers and idol-worshippers. The Prophet faced great hardships. In just 23 years, the Messenger of Allah established rule over the entire Arabian Peninsula, and the biggest reason for this was his high character. His character is so great that no one has ever been able to point a finger at it. This same character increased the glory of Islam.

Hafiz Riaz Najafi said that Musab bin Umair was the first companion sent by the Prophet as a preacher to Madinah before the migration.

He said that after the Prophet’s character, the second thing that raised the greatness of Islam was financial sacrifice. And in this, the greatest role was played by his respected wife, lady Khadija al-Kubra (S.A).

He advised that today’s Muslims should also show good character and give financial sacrifice. He said wealth comes and goes – today it is with you, tomorrow it will be with someone else.

The third thing that increased the honor of Islam is firm determination. We should stay true to our mission with sincerity and strong will.

He said the Leader of the Universe was a symbol of courage and steadfastness. Imam Ali (A.S) said: “Whenever we faced difficulty in battle, the Prophet became our support.”

Hafiz Riaz Najafi said Islam is a religion of peace, safety, and harmony. Preaching is not easy – a preacher must have patience and tolerance.

In his entire life, the Prophet never scolded anyone. Truth and honesty are very important for a preacher. Those who spread Islam and give religious talks should speak only the truth. They should say only what is written in books or what makes sense according to reason.

Do not read things on the Hussaini pulpit that go against the Quran, Hadith, or reason, as this brings a bad name to Islam and the school of Ahlul Bayt (A.S).

He stressed that Muslims should live with such character and behavior that clearly shows we are the servants of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).