Israeli forces kill two Palestinian civilians in southern Gaza despite ceasefire

AhlulBayt News Agency: Two Palestinian civilians were martyred on Tuesday in southern Gaza after Israeli occupation forces opened fire, claiming they attempted to cross the “yellow line” and approach troops stationed in the area.

In a statement, the Israeli army said its forces shot the two Palestinians under the pretext that they “posed an immediate threat,” a justification Israel frequently uses in its repeated violations of the ceasefire agreement.

Despite the ceasefire agreement taking effect on October 10, the Israeli occupation army has continued to commit numerous violations, including attacks on civilians west of the yellow line and obstructing the second phase of the deal.

