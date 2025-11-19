Sanaa government condemns UN resolution on Gaza as violation of Palestinian sovereignty

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Sanaa government denounced the latest UN Security Council resolution on Gaza, calling it “an endorsement of foreign guardianship over the Palestinian people” and “a clear violation of Palestine’s sovereignty.”

In a statement released Tuesday, the ministry stressed that the resolution disregards the fundamental rights of the Palestinian people, including the right to end occupation, self-determination, and the establishment of an independent state.

The ministry further noted that the United States, through this resolution, seeks to achieve objectives that the “Zionist entity” failed to accomplish through its genocide against Palestinians.

The statement also condemned the Security Council’s ongoing failure to stop the aggression and blockade imposed on Gaza.

Sanaa urged Arab and Islamic nations to push for the inclusion of Palestinian rights in the resolution, rather than adopting positions that undermine the Palestinian struggle.

The ministry reaffirmed that the Palestinian cause remains the central issue in the region, emphasizing that peace cannot be achieved without ending the injustice inflicted upon the Palestinian people.

/129