Ansarallah condemns renewal of sanctions on Yemen as revenge for Gaza support

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Political Bureau of Ansarallah strongly condemned the renewal of sanctions on Yemen, describing the move as a “desperate act of revenge” against Yemen’s effective role in supporting Gaza and resisting the “Zionist enemy.”

In a statement released Tuesday, the Bureau rejected the continuation of the UN Panel of Experts, stressing that its reports on Yemen are “filled with lies and distortions.”

The statement cautioned that extending sanctions could serve as a “cover for military escalation and aggression” against Yemen under the guise of protecting international navigation, insisting that the United States is the party seeking to “militarize the Red Sea.”

The Bureau reaffirmed that Yemen’s support for the Palestinian people is “a principled position that cannot be compromised.”

In addition, the statement dismissed the UN Security Council resolution on a “peacekeeping force” in Gaza, calling it a measure that serves the Israeli occupation’s objectives and represents “guardianship and mandate methods” under American oversight.

