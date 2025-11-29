Resistance Continues: 13 Elite Israeli Troops Injured in An Ambush in Southern Syria

AhlulBayt News Agency: Thirteen Israeli occupation soldiers were injured on Friday during an overnight incursion into the Syrian village of Beit Jinn, located in the Damascus countryside.

Among the thirteen injured, three were reported to be in critical condition following confrontations with local residents, according to Israeli media outlets.

Reports indicated that three Israeli soldiers sustained critical injuries during the raid, as occupation forces attempted to detain and abduct several individuals from Beit Jinn, whom they accused of being affiliated with the Islamic Group.

Elite forces from the 55th Paratroopers Brigade of the 98th Division stormed Beit Jinn, situated only a few hundred meters from the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) Zone. Gunfire erupted from locals during the attempted detentions, forcing the Israeli troops to withdraw.

An Israeli Humvee used in the raid was abandoned at the scene. Later, the Israeli Air Force bombed the vehicle, according to reports. Among the critically injured were two officers from the 55th Brigade.

Israeli occupation forces claimed they detained three individuals during the raid, but the clashes and subsequent airstrikes left at least ten people martyred in Beit Jinn. The Syrian News Channel reported that several others remained trapped under rubble caused by the bombardment.

Syrian authorities noted that such repeated incursions reflect a pattern of ongoing Israeli military aggression in southern Syria, particularly near buffer zones and areas adjacent to the occupied Golan Heights. These attacks highlight Israel’s continued strategy of aggression under the pretext of counterterrorism and security.

The repeated raids, combined with air and artillery strikes, detentions, and abductions, represent a grave violation of Syrian sovereignty.

The toll on civilians—including deaths, injuries, abductions, and destruction of homes—has contributed to growing instability in the affected regions.

In a further sign of volatility in southern Syria, reports indicated that around eight Israeli settlers crossed into Syrian-held territory from the UNDOF line.

/129